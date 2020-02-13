Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.68

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 66900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $1,670,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,814.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,434 shares of company stock worth $12,837,813. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

