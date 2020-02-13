Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 57,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,965. The company has a market cap of $334.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.