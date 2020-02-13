Tautachrome (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Shares Down 6.5%

Tautachrome Inc (OTCMKTS:TTCM) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 4,665,367 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,545,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Tautachrome Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCM)

Tautachrome, Inc operates as an Internet applications company in the United States. The company engages in KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency based ecosystem activities and KlickZie technology-based business. Tautachrome, Inc is headquartered in Oro Valley, Arizona.

