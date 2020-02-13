Switcheo Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $15,831.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

