Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $530,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,154.65. 2,391,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,417. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,072.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

