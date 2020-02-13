Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 1.2%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, 15,190 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 832,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.