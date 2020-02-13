Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 17,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

