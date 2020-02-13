Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,925. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

