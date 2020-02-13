Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 17,599 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

