Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

