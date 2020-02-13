Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 883,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

