Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,107 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 742,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

