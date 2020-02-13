Strongco (TSE:SQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $3.13. Strongco shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Strongco in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32. The company has a market cap of $41.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

