Storm (STORM) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Storm has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns, YoBit, Radar Relay, Coinnest, WazirX, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

