Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,105 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,479% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

