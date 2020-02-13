Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.04, approximately 137,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 108,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of $870.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.12.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

