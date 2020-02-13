State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,813 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gardner Denver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 136,580 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 612,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 136,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In other news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

GDI traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 60,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,810. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.