State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,235 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,235 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 543,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 157,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 6,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

