State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,096 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 842,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,884 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

