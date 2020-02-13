State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,371 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,956. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.