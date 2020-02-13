State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

SERV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

