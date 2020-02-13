State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,940 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

