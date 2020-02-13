State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,480 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 569,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.