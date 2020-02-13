State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,130 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $180,380.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,030 shares of company stock worth $6,227,715. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

