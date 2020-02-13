State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,790 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 776,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,381. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

