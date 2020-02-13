State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

CIT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

