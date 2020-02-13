State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

