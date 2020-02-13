State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.85 Million Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

