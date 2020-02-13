State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.82 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kirby by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Cfra decreased their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

