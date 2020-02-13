Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.03. Starcom shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 4,847,887 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58.

Get Starcom alerts:

In other Starcom news, insider Igor Vatenmacher purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.