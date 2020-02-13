Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,154.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,072.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
