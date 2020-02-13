Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,154.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,072.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

