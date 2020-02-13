SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.692-4.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

SSNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

