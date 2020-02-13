Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth $32,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

