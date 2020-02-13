Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,262 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 187,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock remained flat at $$25.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,141. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

