Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,473 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyline were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline in the third quarter valued at $12,546,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 276,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,086,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter.

SKY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,962. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Skyline news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,036.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

