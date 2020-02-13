Sigma Planning Corp Sells 320 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

