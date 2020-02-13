Sigma Planning Corp Has $277,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 738.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 194,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 18,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

