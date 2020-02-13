Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

