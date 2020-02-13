Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.39. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

