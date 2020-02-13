Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rises By 17.1%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHT stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $128.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

