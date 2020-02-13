Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 49.0%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PDEX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 22,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,648. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

