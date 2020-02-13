Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 27.9%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OPOF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

