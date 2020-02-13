Short Interest in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Decreases By 24.2%

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 492,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 256,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $363.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.