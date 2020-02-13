Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Declines By 34.7%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 345,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $181.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.