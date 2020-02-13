Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 63.3%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Koss stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Koss has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

