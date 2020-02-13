Short Interest in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Rises By 13.7%

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

KN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 46,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,372. Knowles has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Knowles by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 788.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

