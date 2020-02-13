Short Interest in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Decreases By 90.8%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 58,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.