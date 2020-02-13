Short Interest in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Increases By 41.8%

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $9,851,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

IMVT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,114. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

