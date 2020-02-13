Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Drops By 53.7%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FUSB shares. ValuEngine upgraded First US Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of FUSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.09. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.33%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.