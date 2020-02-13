Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreases By 30.3%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.22.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

